Interest from Spain and Portugal in Inter defender
24 October at 17:00Inter Milan head coach Luciano Spalletti confirmed that “Miranda will play against Barcelona” in his press conference ahead of the Champions League clash between the two sides.
Miranda’s contract with Inter Milan expires in the summer of 2019 and, with just over 6 months left on his contract, is attracting interest from Liga NOS side FC Porto and La Liga outfit Sevilla. Both sides have expressed an interested but Miranda has stated that he would also be open to a return to Brazil; to Sao Paolo in particular.
Inter continue to work on a renewal for the Brazilian centre-back, who is an important part of Spalletti’s set-up with the Nerazzurri. The Milan club want to add another year onto the 34-year-old’s contract, allowing them to reassess whether or not they wish to do the same when Miranda turns 35 next year.
For more news, views and features, visit our homepage.
Go to comments