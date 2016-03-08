Intermediary reveals Napoli interest in Liverpool star

As it often happens, many rumours and transfer links are revealed days or months after the closure of the transfer market itself. This is also the case of Fabihnho, former Monaco and Real Madrid midfielder.



Giuseppe Cannella, a market intermediary, spoke to Radio Goal on Kiss Kiss Napoli about Napoli and their interest in the Brazilian footballer this summer.



"When we met Mendes with Giuntoli to ask for news on Andre Gomes, the Napoli sporting director also asked for information on Fabinho, who will now be an opponent in the Champions League with Liverpool," Cannella said.



"He was a valuable player two years ago and Napoli has been following for a long time," the intermediary added.



Meanwhile, Fabinho has so far been struggling to prove his worth at Liverpool. He is still waiting for his Premier League debut and has only registered a start in the League Cup against Chelsea, as well as a symbolic minute on the pitch in Liverpool's Champions League opener against PSG.