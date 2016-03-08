International champions cup 2018: here is all you need to know...

The International Champions Cup 2018 has begun as Dortmund took on Man City and Bayern Munich played against PSG. Both German clubs came out on top as the 2018 ICC is now in full swing. In all there will be 25 games that will be played around Europe, Singapore and the United States. Four Italian clubs will participate in the competition: Juventus, Inter Milan, AC Milan and AS Roma.



Here are some of the best games of the 2018 International Champions cup (in Italian time) :



July 21st: Manchester City - Borussia Dortmund (Soldier Field, Chicago - h 3.00) Bayern Munich - Paris Saint-Germain (Wörthersee Stadion, Klagenfurt - h 15.30)



July 22nd: Liverpool - Borussia Dortmund (Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte - h 22.00)



July 26th: Juventus - Bayern Munich (Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia - h 1.00) Borussia Dortmund - Benfica (Heinz Field, Pittsburgh - h 2.00) Manchester City - Liverpool (MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford - h 2.00) Roma - Tottenham (SDCCU Stadium, San Diego - h 4.00) Milan - Manchester United (Rose Bowl, Pasadena - h 5.00) Atletico Madrid - Arsenal (National Stadium, Kallang - h 13.30)



July 27th: Arsenal - Paris Saint-Germain (National Stadium, Kallang - h 13.30) Benfica - Juventus (Red Bull Arena, Harrison - h 19.00) Chelsea - Inter (Allianz Riviera, Nizza - h 20.00) Manchester United - Liverpool (Michigan Stadium, Ann Arbor - h 23.00)



July 29th: Bayern Munich - Manchester City (Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens - h 1.00) Barcelona - Tottenham (Rose Bowl, Pasadena - h 5.00) 30 luglio Paris Saint-Germain - Atletico Madrid (National Stadium, Kallang - h 13.30)



August 1st: Manchester United - Real Madrid (Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens - h 2.00) Tottenham - Milan (U.S. Bank Stadium, Minneapolis - h 2.30) Barcelona - Roma (AT&T Stadium, Arlington - h 4.00) Arsenal - Chelsea (Aviva Stadium, Dublin - h 21.00)



August 4th: Inter - Lyon (h 20.00)



August 5ht: Real Madrid - Juventus (Fedexfield, Washington - h 00.00) Milan - Barcelona (Levi's Stadium, Santa Clara - h 2.00)



August 7th: Chelsea - Lyon (Stamford Bridge, Londra - h 21.00)



August 8th: Real Madrid - Roma (MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford - h 2.00)