Inzaghi: 'Caceres? Nobody can refuse Juve. Ronaldo the best in the world'
26 January at 16:00Lazio coach Simone Inzaghi spoke to the media on the eve of the matchup against Juventus at his pre-match press conference.
"We know that tomorrow we will play against the strongest team in Italy and one of the best in Europe. We will have to play an important game. It has happened in the past and we hope to do so again tomorrow," he said.
"Parolo on the right? We have different personalities, we can play with three or four midfielders. I did not have Patric yesterday, we will see today if he has solved the problem but I think so. I can put him on the right or Parolo but the thing that will count is the motivation. Correa? He will probably play from the start tomorrow. He will help us tomorrow and in the future.
"Caceres? I'm assuming I have players who are enthusiastic about staying here but as a coach, I know that everyone wants to play all the time. Caceres never created problems and has always given everything. He wanted to play more and nobody can refuse Juventus, I wish him the best, he has always behaved well.
"Lukaku? The same applies to him. Jordan knows he is an important player for me. At the beginning of the week, he showed me the desire to play with continuity. But I cannot guarantee anyone the starting position. We decided to send him on loan and then there were complications. From tomorrow he will return to being a 100% Lazio player.
"Ronaldo? He will be specially observed. He has gotten used to our league immediately and at times, it is not simple. He is the best in the world with Messi," Inzaghi concluded.
Go to comments