Inzaghi frustrated with Lazio: summer exit possible

24 May at 17:45
According to reports from LaLazioSiamoNoi.com, Simone Inzaghi is increasingly moving away from Lazio. The Biancocelesti manager hasn't received any technical guarantees with regards to the squad, and the offers aren't lacking for his services.
 
In fact, rumours are getting more and more intense: Inzaghi isn't completely satisfied at Lazio, and thus he could decide to leave this summer. Among the teams interested, AC Milan are included, looking to replace Gattuso for next season.
 

