Inzaghi gives verdict on Spal loss: 'We need to close games better'
15 September at 18:35Simone Inzaghi has given his verdict on Lazio's loss to SPAL and he believes that his side has to close out games better in the future.
The biancocelesti sustained their first defeat of the season earlier today after they had gone one goal up due to a Ciro Immobile spotkick. In the second half, Spal equalised through Andrea Petagna and then won the game in stoppage time through Jasmin Kurtic.
After the game, Inzaghi was asked his opinion about the loss and he talked about the importance of closing out games in a better way.
He told Rai Sport: "It happened that in the first half we did not make the second goal and in our Serie A there is a wrong marking on the corner and then at 90 'take the second goal, we had a great first half but we have to close the games and this should make us think for the future.
"It should not happen and on time when we make a mistake we pay duty, today we go out defeated by a race that for what I saw we deserved but football is so you don't forgive yourself.
"Correa and Milinkovic-Savic why not from the beginning? We must not be influenced by the result, the only flaw was not to score the second goal that would have closed the game."
