Inzaghi hopeful of Coda’s contract extension
29 September at 10:05Italian Serie B outfit Benevento’s coach Filippo Inzaghi is highly optimistic that veteran striker Massimo Coda will extend his contract with the club.
The 30-year-old is in the last year of his contract with the Gli Stregoni but the club manager Inzaghi revealed that discussions regarding the player’s contract extension is at the advance stage.
"Coda is negotiating and I think he will stay here,” said Inzaghi while talking to the media ahead of team’s next match against Virtus Entella. “I hope to bring him back to where he can make the difference for us.”
Coda has joined Benevento in 2017 and has scored 25 goals in 58 league appearances for the club.
