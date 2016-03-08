Inzaghi: ‘Juve the best team in Europe’
25 September at 15:35Bologna boss Filippo Inzaghi held a press-conference on Tuesday, on the eve of the away Serie A tie against Juventus.
“The win against Roma has changed nothing for us”, Inzaghi said.
“I had confidence before that game and I do have confidence now. We need to continue on this path, we wanted some more days to enjoy the result but now we are due to face the best team in Europe. We hope to play a good game, nobody thought we could beat Roma.”
“We need to be at our best to beat Juventus. We have nothing to lose and all to gain. There are a few players who are not available for tomorrow, especially in midfield and that’s a pity. I could change the system but I will decide today after the training.”
“Poli is out but it’s nothing serious, Svanberg is not going to be available because of a head injury.”
