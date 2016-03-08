Lazio manager Simone Inzaghi believes that Serie A giants and rivals Juventus are a cut above the rest in the race for the Scudetto.Lazio have already played both Napoli and Juventus this season and have lost to both of the sides. They lost 2-0 to the bianconeri and sustained a 2-1 loss to Napoli, who came back from a goal down to win the opening game of the season.Inzaghi was recently talking to Rai Sport and he was asked about as to who are the favorites to win the Serie A this season as the biancocelesti have already faced the sides that finished first and second last season.Inzaghi said: "Are the two to be beaten yet? Having faced them I think they will play the same role as they did last season."They are great teams with two excellent coaches like Allegri and Ancelotti. They will be protagonists with Napoli who will give them a run for their money. But Juve remains a cut above the rest".