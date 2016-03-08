Inzaghi: Lazio's match against Frosinone is 'important'

Lazio's match against Frosinone in the Serie A is an 'important match', says Lazio manager Simone Inzaghi.



"It's an important match," said the coach in his press conference.



"We analysed the two defeats and there were others that worked, others that did not, but we all have the same thoughts on how to progress.



"Without doubt, a victory would be a moral boost. Do not forget we ended up missing out on the Champions League after a great campaign, which started with the Italian Super Cup victory over Juventus.