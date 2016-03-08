Inzaghi: ‘Milinkovic-Savic heard criticism; he’s a sensitive boy’
22 September at 21:00Lazio defeated Apollon Limassol in the Europa League on Thursday and are set to play Genoa tomorrow in their attempts to make it three consecutive Serie A victories. The Biancocelesti have back-to-back 1-0 wins against Frosinone and Empoli, after early defeats to Juventus and Napoli in the first two games of the season.
Speaking ahead of the game, Inzaghi spoke at the usual press conference where he revealed more about the side:
“We are back from three very important successes, the guys were good, they are working now we also know how to suffer tomorrow will be an important match, we are looking our balance, at this moment we can not afford missteps because we want to continue to grow.”
ON LUIS ALBERTO – “He was in retirement with some problems for the previous season but he did not lose days of aerobic work, Thursday would have played Correa if he had not been disqualified.”
ON MILINKOVIC- “He lost his preparation, he is a sensitive boy, he has heard some criticism of the environment but he is improving, he has great confidence on my part and soon he will make a difference.”
ON THE GENOA – “I will gladly re-see Ballardini, who was my coach and I think he is a very good technician, Pandev was my team-mate and we had an excellent relationship even though he has always scored to us, Marchetti was my first goalkeeper.”
ON THE FORMATION – “I have yet to decide the formation of tomorrow, yesterday we trained in reduced numbers, I will have to line up the best eleven thinking game by game.”
For more news, views and features, visit our homepage.
Go to comments