Lazio manager Simone Inzaghi has revealed that the leaked phone conversation involving him and Claudio Lotito had ended in them laughing.Ahead of the biancocelesti's Serie A clash against Juventus on Saturday evening, Simone Inzaghi was talking to the press in the pre-game press conference. Regarding Cristiano Ronaldo, he said: "He will be a special guard, he is the best player in the world, but there will also be Dybala and Mandzukic. We'll have to watch everyone."Inzaghi was also asked about the incident regarding the video that went viral online and it consisted a conversation involving him and Claudio Lotito. Inzaghi said: "I've talked a lot about it, I think the conversations between the coach and the president are the order of the day, it happened because I demand a lot from myself, the players and the club. It's important that the comparisons are constructive, and we ended the next call with a laugh, and we laughed. "