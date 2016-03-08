Inzaghi: 'Piatek and Cutrone like me and Sheva. Gattuso can emulate Conte'

26 March at 11:00
Returning home from Liverpool after having faced Liverpool Legends with Milan Glorie, Filippo Inzaghi had the opportunity to talk to Gazzetta dello Sport about the current situation at AC Milan.

"Piatek arrived and found himself immediately at ease, he also scored with Poland. He isn't similar neither to me nor to Sheva but he is good and I like him very much. But let's not forget Cutrone. I give him advice: stay at Milan, there is nothing better than Milan," he said.

"I know Patrick well, I know him. He must wait for the right moment and Rino will help him grow. I only hope that Patrick and Piatek can do what I and Sheva have done with the Milan shirt. I am sure they represent the future of the club and the team that Rino is forming.

"I know how Rino works and I know his passion, his dedication. He is on the right track but it takes time to build a team. All my friend are working well: Rino on the bench with determination and competence, Leonardo and Maldini have clear ideas. There is everything necessary for a rebirth.

"The ownership has spent, which is a sign that this management has a project in mind: return to football that counts. When I see Galliani I think back to our magical nights but it takes calmness to rebuild. I think Rino can do at Milan what Conte did to Juve," Inzaghi concluded.

