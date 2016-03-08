Inzaghi playing a key role in convincing two players Lazio is their future



Lazio manager Simone Inzaghi is playing a key role in the club’s transfer moves this summer. As reported by il Messaggero, he managed to convince Spal wingback Lazzari to join the club. Now in regard to that transfer the ball rests in the court of Lotito, who is expected to offer the services as Murgia as a makeweight in the deal, as well as Djavan Andersen and Palombi who will be offered to the club on loan.



Inzaghi has also been active on another front. Following the club missing out on a move for Wesley, who opted for the bright lights of the Premier League and Aston Villa over the biancoceleste, he has convinced Ecuadorian striker Caicedo of his future with Lazio. Inzaghi is a big fan of the striker, who found form towards the end of the season, and is said to have been crucial in keeping him in Rome for another season.

