Inzaghi playing waiting game as Juventus, Lazio hunt for new manager
21 May at 13:55Former Italian striker Filippo Inzaghi is playing a waiting game while deciding his coaching future in the Serie A.
The 45-year-old, who represented Italy in 57 games during 1997 to 2007 and scored 25 goals, has been linked with a job at Juventus and Napoli for the upcoming campaign.
As per Lazionews.eu, the situation is tensed in Turin as Inzaghi is closely monitoring the situation at Juventus where the Sporting Director Fabio Paratici is a big admirer of him and would like to have him on the bench come the next season.
On the other hand, Lazio owner Claudio Lotito is also interested in acquiring the services of Inzaghi and believes that he is the right man to take the club forward.
For that very purpose, Lotito wants to have a meeting with the former AC Milan striker as soon as possible in order to get the deal done.
However, Inzaghi is reluctant to go ahead with the meeting before the end of the league campaign and believes that will be the right time to discuss about future projects.
