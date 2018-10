Inzaghi reveals details of Gattuso conversation

His Bologna side drew 2-2 away against Sassuolo today, despite leading twice during the match, but except for the match itself, Pippo Inzaghi also spoke about his former team Milan and the current situation of Gennaro Gattuso on the Rossoneri bench.



"We talked with Rino, he is very calm. It is a part of football. I wish him a win today. He is a friend and he knows what he has to do," Inzaghi told Sky Sports today.