Lazio's manager, Simone Inzaghi, spoke to the media ahead of tomorrow's encounter with Roma, sharing his thoughts on the latter's poor start to the season.



On Roma: "We are just at the beginning of the season, it could just be a bad moment for them, like for us after the first two games. Now they come from a good win, they will try to play a great game."



On what is needed to win: "Regardless, it is very important for us and our fans. We want to continue like this, we will face a great team. The difference can be managed by stress and the right hunger. A derby must be played with hunger."



On the game: "We know it's a league game, but we have had very little time to prepare, but maybe this is good too. Roma will have the same amount of time as us, players might struggle."