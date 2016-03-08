Inzaghi: 'We have proved that we are better than AC Milan and Roma'
02 March at 23:35Lazio manager Simone Inzaghi believes that the last two games of the club has proved that the biancocelesti are better than both AC Milan and Roma.
The Derby della Capitale saw Lazio grab a massive and decisive 3-0 win over the giallorossi and the win helped them be level on points with the arch rivals on the table. Goals from Felipe Caicedo, Ciro Immobile and Danilo Cataldi saw Lazio run out convincing winners.
After the game Inzaghi was talking to DAZN about the game and he said: "We have shown in these last two games that we have been superior to Milan and Rome.
"We deserved to win tonight. We lost points because in the last month we had 11 injuries between Genoa and the Sevilla games. Probably if I could rotate the players we could be running for the Champions League on a par with Milan and Rome.
"We have big battleships, but playing as we know we can make anyone difficult. If nothing incredible happens to us, we can play it until the end.
"I will ask my brother Pippo to stay. On Tuesday I could not give him victory. Today is my mother's birthday, I gave her a nice present."
