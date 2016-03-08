Inzaghi: 'We haven't qualified for the next round yet'

25 October at 23:45
Lazio manager Simone Inzaghi believes that the club hasn't yet qualified for the knockout rounds of the UEFA Europa League, following their 2-1 win over Marseille.

Inzaghi told Sky Sports: "It was an important evening, in a beautiful stadium, against a strong opponent. We played game we had prepared, we entered the field well. A few men remained stiff but we gritted our teeth.

"The qualification is not yet closed. The five points are a good margin but we still have to sweat to pass and the return leg against Marseille will be important. I can only congratulate the boys, I just have to thank them."

