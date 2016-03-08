​Needing a win to guarentee qualification, Iran could have had Cristiano Ronaldo sent off when a contact with Morteza Pouraliganji revealed that he had struck the Iranian in the face.

That said, it looked like an accident rather than a foul, though this didn’t stop the ref giving a yellow card.

"Only one winner could come out in this game and it should have been Iran," Queiroz told reporters. "We deserved to win. I am a bad loser, I am proud but frustrated."

Iran had a late chance through Mehdi Taremi, but he sent his effort wide. It would have sent Iran through as group winners, and Portugal out.

"An elbow is a red card. The rules do not say what if it is Ronaldo or Messi. It is a red card. The decisions must be clear," Queiroz continued.

"You need to ask them [the refs]. I am not in a good mood, as you can see. There could have been at least one more penalty against Portugal, at least one.

"Five guys sitting upstairs and they don't see an elbow. Give me a break."

This feels a little selective, seeing as the VAR-attributed penalty Iran got on 93 minutes didn’t look like a foul, but an accidental contact of the ball.