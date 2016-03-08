Irrati: ‘I changed my mind on VAR’

Massimiliano Irrati spoke about VAR during an interview with Radio Anch’io lo Sport on Radio 1: “I must say that I’ve changed my mind about it. Facts prove that VAR is actually useful. Two years ago it seemed something impossible, I had many doubts about its use, I thought football would make a step back but I was wrong.”



“The behaviour of players is better compared to the past and the effective game time has actually increased. Any referee can only appreciate an external help. Before referees were the only ones not allowed to watch a replay of what had happened. Now things have changed.”

