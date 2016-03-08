Is a Dybala-Icardi swap the logical solution to Inter and Juventus' woes?

Inter Milan are in turmoil. Club captain Mauro Icardi was stripped of his captaincy the day before the club faced Rapid Vienna in the Europa League; Icardi then refusing to travel with the squad to Austria for the game which the Nerazzurri eventually edged 1-0 in a closely fought game. As the days go on, Icardi looks less and less likely to have his future tied to Inter Milan and it is Juventus, amongst Premier League clubs like Chelsea and Manchester United, who seem to be reportedly favourites to snap the Argentine up, should he decide to leave Inter.Although Juventus would be hard pushed, due to financial fair play restrictions, to cough up the likely €100m+ needed to sign Icardi but instead reports are suggesting that the Bianconeri could have an alternate plan. This plan would be to offer Argentine attacking midfielder/forward Paulo Dybala to Inter Milan as part of a swap deal; in which Juve would pay Inter Dybala plus a small fee to complete what would be one of the most famous player swaps in football history.Paulo Dybala's place at Juventus is one that has come under fire in the season so far. Juve head coach Massimiliano Allegri has had Dybala sit on the bench for many more minutes than last season so far, due to the arrival of Cristiano Ronaldo and the overcrowding of Juventus' attack. Dybala has made it clear that he could be open to a departure from the club and Juventus do not truly look all that set on keeping him.So that poses the question as to whether or not an Icardi-Dybala swap would be beneficial for both clubs. Juventus are in need of a striker, a categorical truth that stems from the age of Mario Mandzukic and Cristiano Ronaldo, as well as Gonzalo Higuain if Chelsea choose not to act and permanently purchase their loaned Argentine forward. Icardi could prove to be a long-term solution for the club's attack; at least giving the Bianconeri time until youth prospects like Moise Kean reach the right age to play a starring role. Icardi would fit the bill perfectly and give Juventus both a striker well versed in Italian and continental football, increasing their chances of winning both Serie A and the UEFA Champions League.For Inter, the deal can also be seen in a positive light. Icardi has an attitude problem and is causing the Nerazzurri problems, as is his partner-agent Wanda Nara. Inter Milan are clearly losing patience with Icardi, taking no hesitation to strip him of his captaincy and could look to sell the Argentine striker in the summer, providing he doesn't demand to leave the club before they can make the decision to have him put on the market.Paulo Dybala would add a lot of talent to Inter Milan's team and give them a slightly younger alternative to Icardi and, possibly, a greater teammate for Lautaro Martinez; the two young Argentines then able to grow and develop together, forming a formidable strike partnership at the front of Inter Milan's attack. Dybala could demand a pretty high wage but, if Icardi were to leave, Inter would be able to free up a large chunk of wages, as well as having some extra funds to make do when needed.

