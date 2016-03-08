Is Gattuso the right manager to replace Benitez at Newcastle?

Rafa Benitez will leave Newcastle at the end of June when his contract with the English club expires. The Spanish manager could join Dalian Yifang in China, who reportedly made him a rich offer of 15 million euros per season, while the coaching position at St. James' Park is now vacant.



The club is now looking for Benitez' replacement and is evaluating several names like Garry Monk or even Jose Mourinho. But, according to bookmakers, Gennaro Gattuso is one of the favourites to become the new Newcastle coach. What exactly would the former AC Milan man bring to the British Isles?



Rino, as he has been nicknamed throughout his career, would definitely give Newcastle players a sense of desire and a fighting spirit, characteristic for Gattuso himself during his times on the pitch but also on the bench. Gattuso's training sessions are said to be very demanding and the coach himself expects a lot from his players who, however, very often have great relationships with him.



Regarding the tactical scheme, Gattuso is a guarantee of defensive stability. He is a coach who seeks precision and solidity at the back and that is his strongest aspect as a coach. With him, Newcastle's defensive organization could improve but on the other hand, the offensive phase of the game could struggle.



During his time at Milan, the attack of the Rossoneri seemed somewhat toothless and often without a head and tail, focusing on the individual quality of the likes of Suso or Piatek.



On the other hand, it must be said that Gattuso was under immense pressure at AC Milan, which was very clear from his press conferences where he exposed his exhaustion to the world on many occasions. With all respect towards Newcastle, the expectations are not as big and thus there would not be as much pressure as at the San Siro.



All in all, it is clear that Gattuso is still not a complete coach and has some work to do. But he is only at the beginning of his career and a team like Newcastle could perhaps be a good step for him to try and make a qualitative leap. His strength is, as mentioned, defensive organization, while there is still work to do in the attacking phase and handling the pressure. If Newcastle gives Gattuso the necessary patience and calm to work, it may turn out to be a jackpot for the English side.