Isco turns down Juventus and chooses to stay at Real Madrid

According to El Chiringuito TV in Spain Spanish midfielder Isco will remain at Real Madrid. There has been intense specualtion over the course of this season as to where the 27 year old will be playing next season, with Juventus especially paying close attention to his situation, as he struggled to maintain a starting berth, first under Lopetegui, and then Solari. However since Zinedine Zidane rejoined the club, he has seen more playing time, and that will almost certainly be a factor in his decision to stay.

It is reported, however, that footballing reasons are not the only ones at play in his decision, as he is ready to become a father, and he has chosen not to uproot his family from Madrid. He and his partner Sara Salamo are reportedly very happy in the Spanish capital, and with his footballing future looking more secure under Zidane he sees no reason to change that.