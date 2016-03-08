It's a completely different AC Milan: only three 'survivors' against Udinese

In a team, many things can change. The manager, for example, but also the men on the pitch. AC Milan have experienced both these things this season, getting rid of Marco Giampaolo in favour of Stefano Pioli, as well as switching things up with a new formation.Yesterday afternoon, the Rossoneri grabbed their third consecutive win, beating Udinese by three goals to two. However, compared to the first leg, it certainly was a different AC Milan. As mentioned, new manager, new formation but also many new players.In fact, Castillejo, Donnarumma and Romagnoli were the only 'survivors' from the starting eleven in the reverse fixture. In other words, Pioli changed eight players in the team that lost so badly in the opening game of the season.By the looks of it, the San Siro side are finally on the right track after a very poor start to the season. The Champions League zone is now in sight and the fans can afford to hope.