'It's time to move on': Arsenal and Spurs target Andersen makes exit claim and drops AC Milan link

Sampdoria star defender Joachim Andersen has released an interview with Goal.com admitting that the time has come for him to leave Sampdoria and join a big club this summer: “It could be time for me to further my career. I have loved my time in Sampdoria but maybe it’s time to move on to develop further".



Arsenal, Tottenham and AC Milan have been linked with securing his services with the Rossoneri who are set to announce Andersen's ex-coach Marco Giampaolo: “He’s played a big role in my development. He is known as one of the best coaches in Italy when it comes to defensive organization. I have learned a lot from him and he has made me a more complete footballer.”



Speaking about the clubs interested in securing his services he said: “There are a number of interesting clubs from Europe’s biggest leagues who are discussing with my agent and I’ll be making a decision shortly together with my family and my agent.”



“It’s very important to me that Sampdoria can also benefit from an eventual transfer. It’s not all about me. I have so much to thank this great club for. Without Sampdoria, I wouldn’t have had the opportunities I have had to this point. I have dreams of playing in the biggest clubs in the world and the biggest leagues in the world".