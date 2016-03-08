Italia, Chiellini: "We have a good mix between youth and experience"

Giorgio Chiellini and Italy are set to take on Poland on Friday as the Juve defender had this to say on the matter as he spoke to the local press:



" Italy? Well I did consider to retire from the NT but the new enthusiasm surrounding the national team got me excited to return. We are looking forward as we have a lot of youngsters that are here and that want to prove their worth. I think we have a good balance between youth and experience. I view myself as one of the leaders of this team but let's not forget about Buffon and De Rossi who could still be around in the future. I am happy Bonucci is back as well...".