Italia, Chiellini: "We have a good mix between youth and experience"
06 September at 22:20Giorgio Chiellini and Italy are set to take on Poland on Friday as the Juve defender had this to say on the matter as he spoke to the local press:
" Italy? Well I did consider to retire from the NT but the new enthusiasm surrounding the national team got me excited to return. We are looking forward as we have a lot of youngsters that are here and that want to prove their worth. I think we have a good balance between youth and experience. I view myself as one of the leaders of this team but let's not forget about Buffon and De Rossi who could still be around in the future. I am happy Bonucci is back as well...".
