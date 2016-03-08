Italia, Mancini: "We need to have the right mentality..."

Roberto Mancini spoke to the press during his official pre-game conference as his Italy side are ready to take on Poland tomorrow in the Nations League. Here is what he had to say on the matter:



" Well I has very touched when I coached my first azzurri game as tomorrow will also be packed with emotions since it will be my first official game with the national team. I have already decided the starting 11 for tomorrow's game but I will first let the players know before telling the press. Criscito? He is still recovering from an injury that he suffered a month ago. We have two games in three days so I need players that will be fully fit. Formation? I think the important thing is the attitude. We did pretty well in June as I feel like the attitude is what allows teams to have success. We will be playing against some very strong teams as we will have to attack them. We need to score more goals and this is something we are working on. I think the Nations League is pretty positive as this tournament can give us a lot of hope...".



