Italian agency insists Guardiola had an agreement with Juve
16 June at 23:20According to Agi Agency, Pep Guardiola had a pre-agreement with Juventus back in May. The stumbling block was that the Catalan's present employers, Manchester City would not allow the man who has revolutionized their team since taking over a few seasons ago, to leave.
Sources close to those involved insisted that a deal worth 24 M Euros per year for fours years was agreed between the former Barcelona & Bayern boss to manage the Bianconeri. Up until as recently as last Friday, it was thought that the deal to take the 48-year old to Serie A was still firmly in place and that Maurizio Sarri was very much a back up plan. It turned out that Juve may have under-estimated the difficult nature to get Guardiola released from his contract with the Citizens. They were maybe hoping that the possible Champions League ban that the English champions could face, could have "helped them out." So here we are, on Sunday June 16th 2019, and Sarri has been officially confirmed by Juventus, Pep Guardiola will still be the Manchester City boss come next campaign and many, mostly Juve fans, ponder what might have been...
