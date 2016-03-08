Italian agent claims Man Utd target would be ‘perfect’ for Juve
05 June at 20:15Juve have been active on the transfer window as they are close to Mattia Perin and Mateo Darmian. The bianconeri have also signed Emre Can and have brought back Caladra from Atalanta. Will there be any big moves? This remains to be seen but one thing is for sure, the bianconeri would love to get Sergej Milinkovic-Savic from Lazio. Here is what transfer market intermediary Bernardo Brovarone had to say on Milinkovic-Savic as he spoke to the press (via IlBianconero):
"When I first saw him play, I liked him right away. He had the skills and personality necessary to succeed but he has evolved a lot over the past few seasons. He has all the necessary physical tools, that's what makes him special. As a youth, his dream was to play for Real Madrid. Paolo Sousa tried to get him at Fiorentina but in the end Lazio got him. Value? Well if we use the Neymar transfer as a comparable, I think Lotito can easily ask for 150 million euros. Juve? I think he would fit well with Juve but this remains to be seen. Allegri likes him a lot...".
