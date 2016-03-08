"With the new UEFA rules, January will be a real market, not just a market for repairs. I think that Rabiot, given that his contract expires in 2019, won't renew with PSG because he wants more playing time. This is also why I think Milan have an advantage in the race, rather than Juventus," Bozzo stated.

AC Milan's technical director, Leonardo, also has a great relationship with the PSG management, as he worked for them for many years before joining the Rossoneri this summer.

Furthermore, as stated by Bozzo, Milan would be able to hand Rabiot a spot in the starting eleven straight away, which isn't the case at Juventus.

Interviewed by Tuttosport, the well-known agent Giuseppe Bozzo has revealed his thoughts on Rabiot's proposed moves to Juventus and AC Milan, declaring that the latter hold a slight advantage.