Italian deputy PM Salvini: ‘Derby lost by Rino and Donnarumma’
22 October at 19:00Matteo Salvini, the deputy Prime Minister of Italy and Minister of the Interior, is a fan of AC Milan, often attending games when his time allows. Salvini was present at the Milan derby yesterday evening, in which Inter Milan emerged triumphant; with Argentine forward Mauro Icardi scoring a stoppage time winner to give the Nerazzurri all three points and bragging rights over their rivals.
Salvini took to Twitter after the game to voice his discontent, saying:
“The Derby was lost by the duo of Gattuso and Donnarumma – when you do not play to win, you’ve already lost. That’s right.”
Salvini met a lot of criticism in response to his tweet, with many Milan fans calling him out and accusing him of being a bad luck charm for the Rossoneri. Salvini’s hard-right politics make him a controversial figure in Italy – with tweets like this simply adding fuel to the controversial fire.
