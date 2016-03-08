Italian football journalist: Arsenal target to sign Juve extension
02 July at 16:50Prominent Italian football journalist Ciro Venerato has revealed that Juventus defender Mehdi Benatia is set to sign a new contract with the bianconeri this summer.
Reports have linked Benatia with rumors of a move away from the Old Lady and clubs like Marseille have drawn links with him.
Ciro Venerato told La Domenica Sportiva Estate that Benatia met Juventus CEO Beppe Marotta a few days ago and it is certain that Benatia will stay at the club and is expected to sign a new deal at the club till the summer of 2021.
Diego Godin has been tipped to replace Benatia, if the Morrocan leaves the club this summer .
Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)
