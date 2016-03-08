Italian Football Referees Association President set to meet Gattuso
07 April at 13:55The President of the Italian Football Referees Association Marcello Ricchi is set to meet AC Milan manager Rino Gattuso tomorrow.
AC Milan were left disappointed after they were denied two penalties yesterday, during their 2-1 defeat at the hands of Juventus. The bad decision making despite the presence of the VAR has come under criticism and the social media is ablaze about the same.
MilanNews state that Ricchi is set to meet Gattuso in a meeting tomorrow, as the referees association wants to issue an apology to the rossoneri manager, who has been vocal about there being bad decision making involved.
Top Italian referee Nicola Rizzoli too will be part of the meeting, which will take place at 11 in the morning at the Lega offices tomorrow.
The top officials from AIA will admit the wrong decisions that were made in the game in Turin and it is an attempt to apologise to the manager, who was left disappointed at the result despite a very good performance.
Go to comments