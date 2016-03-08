Italian footballer survives Genoa bridge collapse

Italian player Davide Capello of Legino, non-professional team based in the province of Savona has survived from the bridge collapse in what he describes as a miracle.



More than 20 people died and 13 people were injured after a section of a highway bridge in Genoa partially collapsed earlier today.



However, Capello was somehow not harmed despite going down with the bridge when it collapsed.



"I went down with the bridge, I do not know what saved me"



"It is a miracle - he says -. I was going to Genoa, I was on the bridge, I heard some noise at first and afterwards everything collapsed. I went down thirty meters, the car got stuck. It's incredible, I do not have a scratch, the only pain I have is the needle that was put me in my arm."



Due to the horrible situation the city is living in, the first game between Sampodria and Genoa at the Luigi Ferraris might be postponed.

