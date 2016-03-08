Italian journalist backs Paquetà to shine for Milan
21 October at 10:30A senior Italian journalist Fabio Caressa has backed creative midfielder Lucas Paquetà to shine for Serie A giants AC Milan in the coming days.
The 23-year-old is currently struggling to find his feet at the new club after making a €38 million move to the San Siro from a Brazilian club Flamengo in the recently concluded summer transfer window.
Since his move, Paquetà has made six appearances for the club and has managed to score just a solitary goal for the team.
Caressa, while talking at Sky Sports—as cited by Calciomercato.com—following the match, has backed the Brazil international to shine for the Rossoneri and also revealed that people who have seen him play in his home country knows that he is nothing less than ‘phenomenon’.
"I know Paquetà is still doing very little to justify his price tag,” he said. “And yet, if you talk with the Brazilians or with people who have seen him play in Brazil, they will tell you that he is phenomenon. We haven't seen him producing that kind of performance here yet but I think with time, he will improve.”
Paquetá has joined Milan after spending two seasons for Flamengo from 2016 to 2018, where he has scored 11 goals in 49 league appearances.
For more updates, please visit our home page.
Go to comments