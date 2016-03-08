Italian journalist claims Arsenal interested in signing Napoli’s Mertens in summer of 2020
15 January at 13:40A famous Italian journalist Gianluca Di Marzio has claimed that English Premier League outfit Arsenal are interested in signing Serie A giants Napoli’s veteran striker Dries Mertens in the summer of 2020.
The Belgium international is in the final year of his contract with the Naples-based club and it is looking highly unlikely that he will be rewarded with a contract extension in the near future.
According to Di Marzio who works for Sky Sports Italia as cited by Metro, the Gunners’ manager Mikel Arteta has identified Mertens as a perfect replacement of want-away striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang who has been linked with a move away from the North-London based club in the recent past.
The report further stated that Arsenal’s representatives have already initiated a contact with the player’s camp in order to secure his signature ahead of all the other competitors.
Mertens has been at the club since the summer of 2013 when he moved from Dutch club PSV Eindhoven for a reported transfer fee of €9.5 million.
For more updates, please visit our home page.
Go to comments