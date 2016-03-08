Italian journalist claims Milan’s Kessie will join Premier League outfit in January
27 November at 12:00Italian journalist Carlo Pellegatti has claimed that Serie A giants AC Milan’s midfielder Franck Kessie will join a Premier League outfit in the January transfer window.
The Ivory Coast international has been linked with a move away from the Milan-based outfit in the recent past as the club is currently struggling to balance their books and will have to sell few of their players in the near future.
Another reason which was reported for Kessie’s possible departure is his attitude which caused him a lot of problems in the recent past.
Pellegatti, while speaking on his YouTube show as cited by Sportwitness.co.uk, claimed that the 22-year-old will either join West Ham or Wolves in the January transfer window for a reported transfer fee of €25 million.
“Kessié will go to England in January,” he said. “To West Ham or Wolverhampton, for at least €25 million and Milan will reinvest in the market.”
Kessie finally joined the Milan-based club after spending number of seasons on loan at the San Siro in the summer transfer window earlier this year from league rivals Atalanta for a reported transfer fee of €24 million.
