Italian journalist confirms Milan’s conditions to let Piatek leave in January
14 January at 12:25A famous Italian sports journalist Gianluca Di Marzio has confirmed the conditions put by Serie A giants AC Milan for the potential departure of striker Krzysztof Piatek in the January transfer window.
The Poland international has been linked with a move away from the Milan-based club since the arrival of veteran striker Zlatan Ibrahimović as a free-agent after his contract with the Major League Soccer (MLS) franchise Las Angeles (LA) Galaxy came to an end on December 31st.
There were reports in the recent past that Piatek has been attracting interest from number of clubs in Europe including the likes of English Premier League outfits West Ham United and Tottenham Hotspur.
Di Marzio, while talking to Sky Sports cited by Calciomercato.com, has confirmed that the hierarchy of the Milan-based club have already informed the player’s agent about their two conditions for letting the player leave in the ongoing transfer window.
"We can say that for Piatek, there is the interest of Aston Villa and Tottenham,” said Di Marzio. “They want him to replace the injured Kane. But the Rossoneri are asking for € 30 million and would only let him leave on a permanent transfer. This is the decision already communicated to the player and his agent.”
For more updates, please visit our home page.
Go to comments