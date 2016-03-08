Italian Juventus: From Tonali to Orsolini - the Bianconeri's mercato plans

​Italy-Juve is now a distant memory. And in recent years, the project to continue at the top has left room for other priorities. However, an objective remains to rebuild it as the Bianconeri are looking to set themselves up for the future once again.In the last two seasons, in fact, the squad has seen a decrease in the number of Italians. In goal, Gigi Buffon and Mattia Perin. On the flank, Leonardo Spinazzola and Luca Pellegrini. Then there was the retirement of Andrea Barzagli, in addition to the sales of Stefano Sturaro and Moise Kean.In the squad, there are several Italians with an uncertain future: two reserve goalkeepers (also Carlo Pinsoglio), three central defenders (also counting Giorgio Chiellini and Daniele Rugani, as well as Federico Bernardeschi and Mattia De Sciglio.So, what targets are there on the market? Juve have already secured the return of Riccardo Orsolini, using the clause in his contract. Perhaps, at least for the moment, this could postpone evaluations of the injured Nicolò Zaniolo and perhaps also on Federico Chiesa.Then there is Sandro Tonali at the top of their wish list. Beyond the dream Paul Pogba, the Brescia man is the number one goal for the midfield of the future. He would cost the Bianconeri around €50m this summer.However, it doesn't stop there: eyes on Emerson Palmieri as an alternative or heir of Alex Sandro, waiting to decide on Luca Pellegrini. Gigio Donnarumma remains on their radar: the renewal of Wojciech Szczesny is only missing the announcement, but anything can always happen on the market, especially since Mino Raiola is involved.