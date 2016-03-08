Italian legend makes gaffe on live television

Italian legend Diego Tardelli recently made a gaffe on television when he called Azzurri star Jorginho Serginho and thought he was in Manchester and not in London.



Tardelli was recently talking to Jorginho on Rai Sport, following Italy's 1-1 draw against Poland yesterday. Piotr Zielinski had handed Poland a lead, but they were pegged back when Jorginho himself had scored from the spot-kick after Federico Chiesa was brought down in the box.



During the interview, Tardelli asked Jorginho: "Why could you not play as well as you've played in Napoli and in Manchester?"







A surprised Jorginho replied: "I've never played in Manchester. Following that, Tardelli finished the talk by refering to Jorginho as Serginho.



