Italian media destroy ‘confused’ Chelsea loanee despite AC Milan win

AC Milan snatched a suffered 3-1 win against Olympiakos in Europa League last night. The Rossoneri went one goal down but managed to recover thanks to the goals of Patrick Cutrone who scored a brace and Gonzalo Higuain.



Chelsea loanee Tiemoue Bakayoko played the entire game but failed to impress and ratings of Italian papers highlight is poor performance last night.



Il Corriere Dello Sport rates Bakayoko 5.5/10 and it’s the best rating of the France midfielder among Italian sport papers: “Unable to shine without a regista playing close to him. He leaves the impression that the ball is burning when he has it.”



Tuttosport rates the Chelsea loanee 5/10 and labels him “Confused and messy” while La Gazzetta dello Sport comments his performance claiming that Bakayoko “is a disaster”.



“Slow and unprecise, one of his mistakes allows Olympiakos to score the opener”, the Italian paper writes rating the Chelsea loanee 4.5/10.



​Bakayoko joined AC Milan from Chelsea on a loan deal with an option to buy. The Frenchman has been failing to impress in his first month as an AC Milan player and Rino Gattusso would need to restore the self-confidence of the so far disappointing Blues man.

