Italian media: 'Rugani was killed by Gervinho after 60 minutes'

The newspapers have reacted well to Juventus' 3-3 draw against Parma, as the Gervinho show blew the bianconeri away in the second half.



Its Gazzetta dello Sport though, who bring out the most accurate and pointed analysis of the game. They criticise the performance of Daniele Rugani and bring out the brilliance of Gervinho.



They say: "Brilliant for about an hour, scored a goal. Then he collapses: he is thrilled by the heel of Gervinho, too soft in realising who finds space and gives the time to serve the Ivorian to make it 3-3"



"Rugani was insufficient in Juventus-Parma: his goal could give a supporting victory, then Gervinho was unleashed in the final few minutes and everything changed."