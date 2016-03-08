Italian Newspapers review - Quagliarella dominates today's front pages

Fabio Quagliarella features prominently on all the front pages of the Italian newspapers today, after last night he became the oldest player to score a brace for Italy at the ripe old age of 36.
The Corriere dello Sport runs with ‘All about Quagli’ while Tuttosport go with ‘Italia Quaglia’ and the Gazzetta dello Sport headline is ‘Beautiful Italy, Quaglia party’.

Also on the agenda this morning is, of course, Cristiano Ronaldo’s injury with all three papers focussing on his injury, but adopting quite different positions. Tuttosport focus on his quotes yesterday claiming he will be fit for the Ajax game ‘The injury in Lisbon won’t prevent me playing in the Champions League on April 10’, and this is backed up by the CdS who say that while Ronaldo is likely to miss at least three games, he should be fit to face the Dutch on April 10th. However the GdS cast doubt on this, saying despite it being a minor injury he is at risk of missing the first leg. 

   

 

