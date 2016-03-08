Italian Olympic president: 'I could be the president of Roma one day...'

Speaking on the eve of the Derby della Capitale, set to be held tomorrow evening between AS Roma and SS Lazio at the Stadio Olimpico, Giovanni Malago, the president of the Italian national Olympic Committee (CONI), has spoken to Il Romanista about the match and the club that he supports:"​Needless to say for those who cheer, I hope everyone behaves well. In the stands it is right to show support for their team. The more we give a show of quality, the more the football in our city grows, regardless of the team that is rooted for - I say it very frankly."Di Francesco? ​I am a personal fan of his, he is doing a great job for me, everyone is criticized, even Allegri in Turin."​President of Roma? There have been more than one and at least two concrete proposals. I have also given my willingness to become a minority shareholder, but not if they face any more, however this was long before the time of Pallotta. In the future? Who can say..."

