Italian paper praises Chelsea loanee Bakayoko: 'From duckling to swan'

Tiemoue Bakayoko has been a pleasant surprise for AC Milan in the past months, which has been noticed by many. Italian paper Leggo titled the player's development this way: "From duckling to swan, Bakayoko is now the king of Milan's midfield".



"The whistles at the start of the season turned into applause for the Frenchman who is earning his redemption from Chelsea next summer thanks to great performances in the middle of the field for Gattuso's team," the paper added.