Italian paper praises Chelsea loanee Bakayoko: 'From duckling to swan'

06 February at 10:45
Tiemoue Bakayoko has been a pleasant surprise for AC Milan in the past months, which has been noticed by many. Italian paper Leggo titled the player's development this way: "From duckling to swan, Bakayoko is now the king of Milan's midfield".

"The whistles at the start of the season turned into applause for the Frenchman who is earning his redemption from Chelsea next summer thanks to great performances in the middle of the field for Gattuso's team," the paper added.

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Milan

Fixtures

 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.