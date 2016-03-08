Italian paper slams Higuain ahead of Chelsea move: 'Sarri will give him shelter'

Today's edition of La Repubblica dedicated some words to Gonzalo Higuain, who is on his way to Chelsea in the next couple of hours:



"The inability to be a leader: Higuain and the shelter from Sarri. Pipita strongly wanted to go back to work with the coach with whom he scored 36 goals in a single season at Napoli. Instead, he ended his disappointing adventure at Milan, where he proved his inability to be a true leader," the paper wrote.