Italian paper slams Higuain ahead of Chelsea move: 'Sarri will give him shelter'

23 January at 10:45
Today's edition of La Repubblica dedicated some words to Gonzalo Higuain,  who is on his way to Chelsea in the next couple of hours:

"The inability to be a leader: Higuain and the shelter from Sarri. Pipita strongly wanted to go back to work with the coach with whom he scored 36 goals in a single season at Napoli. Instead, he ended his disappointing adventure at Milan, where he proved his inability to be a true leader," the paper wrote.

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Milan

Fixtures

 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.