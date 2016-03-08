In the general disaster of the defeat against Juventus, three are the Manchester United players who took the worst ratings on the Italian newspapers.



Shaw

In obvious embarrassment on anyone who passes close to him, Cancelo or Cuadrado. And when Ronaldo shows up, the cross for Dybala's goal comes. 4.5 Tuttosport.

Cuadrado, Dybala and Ronaldo go on his side because he is the weak link. In the first half Juventus build everything on that side and he is not there. 4.5 Il Corriere dello Sport.

Braked and stunned. A pause for reflection. 5 La Gazzetta dello Sport.



Martial

He is always out of the game, banal shot in the final. 4.5 Tuttosport.

If Cancelo flies and the Red Devils always go to the right, it means that on the left there is emptiness. Not received. 4 Il Corriere dello Sport.

A step back compared to London. 5.5 La Gazzetta dello Sport.



Rashford

A personal action for its own sake. And stop. 4.5 Tuttosport.

Some dribbling, a couple of cuts, but he's never really dangerous. 5 Il Corriere dello Sport.

Half a disaster. 4.5 La Gazzetta dello Sport.

Emanuele Giulianelli