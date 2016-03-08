Italian papers defend Ronaldo amid fears of Champions League ban
15 March at 10:36This morning’s Italian papers are united in their support of Cristiano Ronaldo after fears emerged yesterday that the striker may face a ban in the Champions League following his celebrations in front of the Atletico fans on Tuesday night.
The front page of Tuttosport runs with the headline “Atlético Madrid is ready to start the complaint against Cristiano for the gesture of the fans, but the disqualification would be absurd".
The Corriere dello Sport goes with "They want Ronaldo out!" on the front page, "In Spain they publish the photos of Cristiano's gesture to the Atlético fans, the Uefa could open a file and put it in danger for the quarters".
Cristiano Ronaldo came under fire after imitating Diego Simeone's gesture, which the Argentine coach performed in the first leg of the Champions League tie. At first it appeared as though UEFA would not be investigating the incident. But then new evidence came to light, suggesting that Cristiano Ronaldo may have been in breach of the rules; having performed the gesture twice, once in front of Juventus fans and once in front of Atletico fans. This could be deemed as provoking the opposition fans, which would be in breach of UEFAs rules regarding player conduct.
