Italian papers praise Piatek after brace against Napoli: 'He made the fans forget Higuain'
30 January at 09:20Krzystof Piatek made his debut in the starting line-up yesterday in the Coppa Italia and scored a brace against Napoli, one of the strongest teams in the league. In the first situation he exploited Maksimovic's mistake well and scored a goal against Meret with great coldness but the second goal was all him, as he invented the goal and 'mocked' Kalidou Koulibaly, one of the greatest centre-backs in the world.
As reported by Corriere della Sera this morning, the first match of the Polish attacker was a dream and the AC Milan fans are already crazy about him because, in addition to the brace, the number 19 had a very positive performance, showing desire, conviction and great quality with his movements in the attack. A crazy performance that made the fans forget Gonzalo Higuain in a few minutes.
The two goals of the Pole sent Milan in heaven and especially in the Coppa Italia semi-finals where the Rossoneri will face one between Inter and Lazio. But yesterday was a great night for Gattuso's whole team, who once again showed a fighting spirit for the whole match, as their coach did as a player.
Go to comments