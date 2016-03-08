Italian papers praise Piatek after brace against Napoli: 'He made the fans forget Higuain'

Piatek spara Milan
30 January at 09:20
Krzystof Piatek made his debut in the starting line-up yesterday in the Coppa Italia and scored a brace against Napoli, one of the strongest teams in the league. In the first situation he exploited Maksimovic's mistake well and scored a goal against Meret with great coldness but the second goal was all him, as he invented the goal and 'mocked' Kalidou Koulibaly, one of the greatest centre-backs in the world.

As reported by Corriere della Sera this morning, the first match of the Polish attacker was a dream and the AC Milan fans are already crazy about him because, in addition to the brace, the number 19 had a very positive performance, showing desire, conviction and great quality with his movements in the attack. A crazy performance that made the fans forget Gonzalo Higuain in a few minutes.

The two goals of the Pole sent Milan in heaven and especially in the Coppa Italia semi-finals where the Rossoneri will face one between Inter and Lazio. But yesterday was a great night for Gattuso's whole team, who once again showed a fighting spirit for the whole match, as their coach did as a player.

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Milan
Napoli

Fixtures

 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.